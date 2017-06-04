N.Y. officer dragged by car, critical...

N.Y. officer dragged by car, critically injured

A New York City plainclothes police officer managed to fire his service weapon even as he was being dragged by a driver in a stolen car for more than two city blocks, striking one of the occupants in the vehicle, police said Sunday. New York Police Commissioner James O'Neill said Veve and other officers had responded to the scene after getting calls of shots fired, which were determined to be fireworks.

