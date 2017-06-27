More
Thousands people living in Colonias are receiving health care services over the course of two weeks, thanks to the efforts of students and faculty in the Texas A&M Corpus Christi nursing program. More than 40 students and faculty from the College of Nursing and Health Sciences are volunteering to provide health care to Colonias residents in Webb County.
Laredo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|massage parlor (Dec '13)
|15 hr
|msanch38
|32
|Massage Happy Ending (Jul '15)
|16 hr
|Ben
|8
|Why the ACLU is suing Texas over SB4
|Jun 25
|Laredo
|1
|Opiets (Dec '16)
|Jun 24
|Freak
|2
|Gonzales Auto Parts
|Jun 22
|Jesus
|4
|Samantha Ramirez
|Jun 17
|Darissa
|1
|wher can i find
|Jun 7
|Skatez
|2
