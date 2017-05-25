Mississippi traffic stop turns up 181...

Mississippi traffic stop turns up 181 pounds of marijuana

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

Authorities in Mississippi say a highway traffic stop turned up 181 pounds of marijuana worth about $1.2 million. The Sun Herald reports narcotics agents with the Hancock County Sheriff's Department arrested 26-year-old Danny Guzman after a deputy pulled him over Saturday on Interstate 10. Sheriff's Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laredo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
coming to town 18 hr Family 2
want to make $80-$400 EVERY FRIDAY? PLUS BENIFITS 20 hr team 1
Mestizos Needed (Oct '16) Sat Inquisitor 19
Gonzales Auto Parts Fri Gatcho 3
Massage Happy Ending (Jul '15) Jun 2 Curious 3
massage parlor (Dec '13) Jun 2 Curious 30
Shoot out Jun 2 Nose 1
See all Laredo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laredo Forum Now

Laredo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laredo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. North Korea
 

Laredo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,401 • Total comments across all topics: 281,537,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC