Mississippi traffic stop turns up 181 pounds of marijuana
Authorities in Mississippi say a highway traffic stop turned up 181 pounds of marijuana worth about $1.2 million. The Sun Herald reports narcotics agents with the Hancock County Sheriff's Department arrested 26-year-old Danny Guzman after a deputy pulled him over Saturday on Interstate 10. Sheriff's Lt.
Laredo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|coming to town
|18 hr
|Family
|2
|want to make $80-$400 EVERY FRIDAY? PLUS BENIFITS
|20 hr
|team
|1
|Mestizos Needed (Oct '16)
|Sat
|Inquisitor
|19
|Gonzales Auto Parts
|Fri
|Gatcho
|3
|Massage Happy Ending (Jul '15)
|Jun 2
|Curious
|3
|massage parlor (Dec '13)
|Jun 2
|Curious
|30
|Shoot out
|Jun 2
|Nose
|1
