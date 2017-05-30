Man sought in Texas death killed in s...

Man sought in Texas death killed in shootout; 3 officers injured

Friday Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

Three police officers were hospitalized Friday after a man wanted for questioning in a Laredo, Texas, homicide, was killed in a shootout. Police were looking for 50-year-old Antonio Gerardo Rodriguez after finding his girlfriend dead in her Laredo apartment earlier in the day.

