Man sought in Laredo death killed in ...

Man sought in Laredo death killed in shootout; 3 officers injured

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: GantDaily.com

Three police officers were hospitalized Friday after a man wanted for questioning in a Laredo, Texas, homicide, was killed in a shootout. Police were looking for 50-year-old Antonio Gerardo Rodriguez after finding his girlfriend dead in her Laredo apartment earlier in the day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laredo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Massage Happy Ending (Jul '15) 2 hr Curious 3
massage parlor (Dec '13) 2 hr Curious 30
Shoot out 2 hr Nose 1
What happened to margaret ann Garza May 31 Ernesto 1
Liana leal May 29 Hero 1
Hooters of Laredo (Nov '16) May 29 Ramiro 8
Xoticas May 29 Ramiro 2
See all Laredo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laredo Forum Now

Laredo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laredo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Climate Change
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Laredo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,253 • Total comments across all topics: 281,471,261

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC