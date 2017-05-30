LPD: Police officers involved in shoo...

LPD: Police officers involved in shootout in central Laredo

A Laredo Morning Times reader sent this video involving a shootout of Laredo police. The shooting, which involved three police officers, occurred near Hillside and McPherson roads.

