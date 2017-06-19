Jeremy Vuolo SLAMMED for Calling Cath...

Jeremy Vuolo SLAMMED for Calling Catholicism a Demonic, Pagan Religion

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: The Hollywood Gossip

A lot of people love the Duggars because of how strongly they value their religion, and how deeply they believe in it. For example, as we've seen in recent months, it's always a big issue when one of the Duggar women dares to wear something other than a long, plain skirt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hollywood Gossip.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laredo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Massage Happy Ending (Jul '15) Sat Ben 5
Samantha Ramirez Sat Darissa 1
wher can i find Jun 7 Skatez 2
Shoot out Jun 6 Ramiro 2
massage parlor (Dec '13) Jun 6 El gato 31
Mestizos Needed (Oct '16) Jun 5 martin 20
where to find Jun 5 gus 1
See all Laredo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laredo Forum Now

Laredo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laredo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Laredo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,408 • Total comments across all topics: 281,894,332

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC