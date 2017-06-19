Infant falls out of car
Dashcam video captured a vehicle in Laredo, Texas when all of a sudden, the left back door opens in the middle of the road.a The woman who shot the video is sharing the video to remind parents the dangers of not properly locking the car doors and not properly buckling in your child.a Laredo Police says a woman was cited for failing to buckle the child.
