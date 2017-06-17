Elementary School Special Ed Teacher ...

Elementary School Special Ed Teacher Busted With Nearly $3 Million In Cocaine

Saturday Jun 17

Authorities arrested a special education teacher at an elementary school in the largest cocaine bust in Austin, Texas since 2010, according to court records released Friday. Officers with the Austin Police Department pulled over a 2012 Ford truck May 31 with 36-year-old Rogelio Saucedo riding in the passenger seat.

