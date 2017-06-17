Elementary School Special Ed Teacher Busted With Nearly $3 Million In Cocaine
Authorities arrested a special education teacher at an elementary school in the largest cocaine bust in Austin, Texas since 2010, according to court records released Friday. Officers with the Austin Police Department pulled over a 2012 Ford truck May 31 with 36-year-old Rogelio Saucedo riding in the passenger seat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Laredo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gonzales Auto Parts
|16 hr
|Jesus
|4
|Massage Happy Ending (Jul '15)
|Jun 17
|Ben
|5
|Samantha Ramirez
|Jun 17
|Darissa
|1
|wher can i find
|Jun 7
|Skatez
|2
|Shoot out
|Jun 6
|Ramiro
|2
|massage parlor (Dec '13)
|Jun 6
|El gato
|31
|Mestizos Needed (Oct '16)
|Jun 5
|martin
|20
Find what you want!
Search Laredo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC