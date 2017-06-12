Don't cut funding for our volunteers
Volunteers build and install shelving for the equipment at the El Cenizo Fire Department during Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service on Jan. 16. The project was coordinated by Habitat for Humanity of Laredo and AmeriCorps, this latter organization slated for a funding cut in the Trump budget. less Volunteers build and install shelving for the equipment at the El Cenizo Fire Department during Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service on Jan. 16. The project was coordinated by Habitat for Humanity of Laredo ... more Volunteers serve selflessly, giving their time and labor to build a better America.
Laredo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wher can i find
|Jun 7
|Skatez
|2
|Shoot out
|Jun 6
|Ramiro
|2
|Massage Happy Ending (Jul '15)
|Jun 6
|tilt
|4
|massage parlor (Dec '13)
|Jun 6
|El gato
|31
|Mestizos Needed (Oct '16)
|Jun 5
|martin
|20
|where to find
|Jun 5
|gus
|1
|coming to town
|Jun 4
|Family
|2
