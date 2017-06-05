Deadly Texas Shootout: Suspect Dead, ...

Deadly Texas Shootout: Suspect Dead, Three Officers Injured

A man wanted for questioning in a homicide was killed and three police officers hospitalized following a shootout in Laredo, Texas. Several bystanders captured in broad daylight on cell phone cameras.

Laredo, TX

