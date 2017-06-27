Child thrown from moving car caught o...

Child thrown from moving car caught on video

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 24 Read more: WPXI

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laredo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why the ACLU is suing Texas over SB4 Sun Laredo 1
Opiets (Dec '16) Jun 24 Freak 2
Massage Happy Ending (Jul '15) Jun 24 Juice2103 7
Gonzales Auto Parts Jun 22 Jesus 4
Samantha Ramirez Jun 17 Darissa 1
wher can i find Jun 7 Skatez 2
Shoot out Jun 6 Ramiro 2
See all Laredo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laredo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Child Abduction Emergency for Webb County was issued at June 27 at 1:10PM CDT

Laredo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laredo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Laredo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,241 • Total comments across all topics: 282,068,577

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC