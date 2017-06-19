Canadian Armed Forces member in Alber...

Canadian Armed Forces member in Alberta accused of luring Texas girl

A member of the Canadian Armed Forces in Alberta has been charged with child luring as well as with making and distributing child pornography. Police say child luring allegations were first discovered by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations based in Laredo, Texas, in March.

