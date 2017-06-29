Border Patrol agents rescue immigrant...

Border Patrol agents rescue immigrant with heat stroke after guide abandoned her near border

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Border Patrol agents rescued a woman suspected of being an unauthorized immigrant after she was found suffering from heat stroke near the Texas-Mexico border. The agents were tracking a group of people accused of entering the country illegally Jan. 21 near a ranch in El Cenizo, near Laredo, when they encounter the unresponsive woman, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laredo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
massage parlor (Dec '13) Wed msanch38 32
Massage Happy Ending (Jul '15) Wed Ben 8
News Why the ACLU is suing Texas over SB4 Jun 25 Laredo 1
Opiets (Dec '16) Jun 24 Freak 2
Gonzales Auto Parts Jun 22 Jesus 4
Samantha Ramirez Jun 17 Darissa 1
wher can i find Jun 7 Skatez 2
See all Laredo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laredo Forum Now

Laredo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laredo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Laredo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,552 • Total comments across all topics: 282,124,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC