Alberta soldier faces child luring, child porn charges in cross-border investigation
The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams have charged a Wainwright military member with child luring and child pornography charges. An Alberta member of the Canadian Armed Forces is facing child luring and child pornography charges after a joint investigation by ALERT's Internet Child Exploitation unit and the U.S. Homeland Security Investigations.
