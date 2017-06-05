A Sweet Fundraiser to Help Police Officers
Laredo's law enforcement community continues to band together to help the three officers hurt during last week's shootout with an alleged murder suspect. Organizers say while the city's insurances do cover the officers for their medical expenses, the money raised will go toward the costs not covered, such as travel for medical visits.
Read more at KGNS-TV Laredo.
