A Sweet Fundraiser to Help Police Off...

A Sweet Fundraiser to Help Police Officers

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: KGNS-TV Laredo

Laredo's law enforcement community continues to band together to help the three officers hurt during last week's shootout with an alleged murder suspect. Organizers say while the city's insurances do cover the officers for their medical expenses, the money raised will go toward the costs not covered, such as travel for medical visits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KGNS-TV Laredo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laredo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
wher can i find Jun 7 Skatez 2
Shoot out Jun 6 Ramiro 2
Massage Happy Ending (Jul '15) Jun 6 tilt 4
massage parlor (Dec '13) Jun 6 El gato 31
Mestizos Needed (Oct '16) Jun 5 martin 20
where to find Jun 5 gus 1
coming to town Jun 4 Family 2
See all Laredo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laredo Forum Now

Laredo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laredo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Laredo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,435 • Total comments across all topics: 281,668,313

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC