1-year-old boy tumbles out of moving SUV

13 hrs ago Read more: KOTA-TV Rapid City

A woman on her way to work in Laredo, Texas, caught the harrowing scene on her dashcam; a 1-year-old boy still in his car seat falls out of a moving vehicle. "It was very heartbreaking to see the baby crying, bloody from his face," the woman who recorded the incident said.

