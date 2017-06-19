1-year-old boy tumbles out of moving SUV
A woman on her way to work in Laredo, Texas, caught the harrowing scene on her dashcam; a 1-year-old boy still in his car seat falls out of a moving vehicle. "It was very heartbreaking to see the baby crying, bloody from his face," the woman who recorded the incident said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Laredo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Massage Happy Ending (Jul '15)
|58 min
|Jim bean
|6
|Gonzales Auto Parts
|Thu
|Jesus
|4
|Samantha Ramirez
|Jun 17
|Darissa
|1
|wher can i find
|Jun 7
|Skatez
|2
|Shoot out
|Jun 6
|Ramiro
|2
|massage parlor (Dec '13)
|Jun 6
|El gato
|31
|Mestizos Needed (Oct '16)
|Jun 5
|martin
|20
Find what you want!
Search Laredo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC