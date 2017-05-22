Weather damage closes key border bridge in Laredo
Authorities have closed one of the busiest commercial crossings on the U.S.-Mexico border after damaging rains and winds. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says in a statement that Sunday's weather caused power outages, flooding and structural damage at the World Trade Bridge between Laredo, Texas, and Nuevo Laredo, Mexico.
