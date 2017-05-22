Weather damage closes key border brid...

Weather damage closes key border bridge in Laredo

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 22 Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

Authorities have closed one of the busiest commercial crossings on the U.S.-Mexico border after damaging rains and winds. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says in a statement that Sunday's weather caused power outages, flooding and structural damage at the World Trade Bridge between Laredo, Texas, and Nuevo Laredo, Mexico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laredo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Massages 8 hr curious 1
Hooters of Laredo (Nov '16) Tue laredoquestions 6
Gonzales Auto Parts Tue Mary 2
coming to laredo May 20 gus 2
Mestizos Needed (Oct '16) May 20 Missouri boy 17
Report illegal alien criminals to ICE.. May 20 Missouri boy 6
In hiding May 19 Ms B 1
See all Laredo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laredo Forum Now

Laredo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laredo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Pope Francis
 

Laredo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,917 • Total comments across all topics: 281,254,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC