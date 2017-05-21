TX teen electrocuted during thunderstorm

TX teen electrocuted during thunderstorm

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

Motorists drive on South Zapata Highway by the Sacred Heart Children's Home as a severe storm moves into the area Sunday, May 21, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laredo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
coming to laredo Sat gus 2
Mestizos Needed (Oct '16) Sat Missouri boy 17
Report illegal alien criminals to ICE.. Sat Missouri boy 6
In hiding May 19 Ms B 1
Looking to chill with a pretty woman May 17 Hba 1
Cyndee H (May '16) May 14 laredoquestions 14
Swingers May 14 laredoquestions 4
See all Laredo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laredo Forum Now

Laredo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laredo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Laredo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,675 • Total comments across all topics: 281,203,020

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC