TX teen electrocuted during thunderstorm
Motorists drive on South Zapata Highway by the Sacred Heart Children's Home as a severe storm moves into the area Sunday, May 21, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Laredo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|coming to laredo
|Sat
|gus
|2
|Mestizos Needed (Oct '16)
|Sat
|Missouri boy
|17
|Report illegal alien criminals to ICE..
|Sat
|Missouri boy
|6
|In hiding
|May 19
|Ms B
|1
|Looking to chill with a pretty woman
|May 17
|Hba
|1
|Cyndee H (May '16)
|May 14
|laredoquestions
|14
|Swingers
|May 14
|laredoquestions
|4
Find what you want!
Search Laredo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC