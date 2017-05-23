Texas Bridge Crossing to Mexico Close...

Texas Bridge Crossing to Mexico Closed Due to Severe Storms

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Milling Journal

The World Trade International Bridge , one of four connections from Laredo, TX, to Mexico, was closed earlier this week, following severe storms Sunday night. Shippers may encounter delays, as repairs are made and traffic is re-routed to the Laredo-Colombia Solidarity International Bridge 18 miles away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Milling Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laredo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Massages 3 hr Where 3
Nudes 11 hr Kira 2
swingers (Feb '12) 13 hr pabie 29
Hooters of Laredo (Nov '16) Tue laredoquestions 6
Gonzales Auto Parts Tue Mary 2
coming to laredo May 20 gus 2
Mestizos Needed (Oct '16) May 20 Missouri boy 17
See all Laredo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laredo Forum Now

Laredo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laredo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Laredo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,539 • Total comments across all topics: 281,272,736

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC