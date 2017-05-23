Texas Bridge Crossing to Mexico Closed Due to Severe Storms
The World Trade International Bridge , one of four connections from Laredo, TX, to Mexico, was closed earlier this week, following severe storms Sunday night. Shippers may encounter delays, as repairs are made and traffic is re-routed to the Laredo-Colombia Solidarity International Bridge 18 miles away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milling Journal.
Add your comments below
Laredo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Massages
|3 hr
|Where
|3
|Nudes
|11 hr
|Kira
|2
|swingers (Feb '12)
|13 hr
|pabie
|29
|Hooters of Laredo (Nov '16)
|Tue
|laredoquestions
|6
|Gonzales Auto Parts
|Tue
|Mary
|2
|coming to laredo
|May 20
|gus
|2
|Mestizos Needed (Oct '16)
|May 20
|Missouri boy
|17
Find what you want!
Search Laredo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC