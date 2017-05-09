Small border town of El Cenizo steps into 'sanctuary cities' spotlight with lawsuit against Texas

The small border town of El Cenizo - population 3,800 - has become the first city in Texas to challenge the state's recently minted 'sanctuary cities' ban The city, its mayor, the Maverick county sheriff and constable joined the League of United Latin American Citizens in filing a lawsuit late Monday in a district court in San Antonio to block the state from implementing the anti-sanctuary cities law signed by Gov. Greg Abbott Sunday night. The bill becomes law Sept.

