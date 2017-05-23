School trustee leaves board after 30 years
He isn't ready to slow down much as he will continue working as a counselor at the Karnes County Residential Center. Cardenas didn't come to Coastal Bend College until 1973 when a spot with Upward Bound opened up there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Comments
Add your comments below
Laredo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nudes
|5 min
|555abc
|1
|swingers (Feb '12)
|9 min
|pabie
|29
|Massages
|36 min
|laredoquestions
|2
|Hooters of Laredo (Nov '16)
|Tue
|laredoquestions
|6
|Gonzales Auto Parts
|Tue
|Mary
|2
|coming to laredo
|May 20
|gus
|2
|Mestizos Needed (Oct '16)
|May 20
|Missouri boy
|17
Find what you want!
Search Laredo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC