Sanctuary cities ban, Jordan Edwards, Carrollton police chase: Your weekend digest
The town, which is about 15 miles south of Laredo and comprised almost entirely of Hispanic residents, is ready to plunge into a national debate over immigration and border security. El Cenizo Mayor Raul Reyes says that his town has a nearly two-decade-old ordinance that protects all of its residents, legal and otherwise, from discrimination.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Laredo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jinger sightings?
|Fri
|guest
|1
|Swingers
|Thu
|Oilfield worker
|3
|Pick up women street or bar in Laredo
|May 11
|Who knows
|1
|Vanessa Reyes (Sep '16)
|May 9
|Wondering 2
|2
|Fabiola
|May 1
|Jal
|3
|Crissy medina
|May 1
|anon69691
|5
|Report illegal alien criminals to ICE..
|May 1
|Ram
|5
Find what you want!
Search Laredo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC