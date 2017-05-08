Restauranteur charged with hiring tee...

Restauranteur charged with hiring teen girl to dance in bikini

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Juan Ramon Meza is pictured. Keep clicking through the gallery to see more photos of Mami Chulas, as well as a list of crimes that most often occur in Texas prisons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laredo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vanessa Reyes (Sep '16) Tue Wondering 2 2
Fabiola May 1 Jal 3
Crissy medina May 1 anon69691 5
Report illegal alien criminals to ICE.. May 1 Ram 5
Swingers May 1 Joe 2
Blanca Apr 30 Jal 3
News Dog sniffs out hefty load of drugs at border Apr 25 UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 22
See all Laredo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laredo Forum Now

Laredo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laredo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
 

Laredo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,212 • Total comments across all topics: 280,909,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC