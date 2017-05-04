Regional Ramblings: Tejano, conjunto ...

Regional Ramblings: Tejano, conjunto and cultural events in May

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: TheMonitor.com

This week, we're going to have a round-up of some of the most anticipated Tejano, conjunto, and cultural events of the month of May. >> South Texas conjunto legend Pepe Maldonado has lined up the month of May with another quality list of top conjunto acts from the Valley and beyond. Thanks to Joe Maldonado for reaching out and always letting me know the upcoming schedule.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laredo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fabiola May 1 Jal 3
Crissy medina May 1 anon69691 5
Report illegal alien criminals to ICE.. May 1 Ram 5
Swingers May 1 Joe 2
Blanca Apr 30 Jal 3
News Dog sniffs out hefty load of drugs at border Apr 25 UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 22
Briscoa Apr 25 Sonya 28
See all Laredo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laredo Forum Now

Laredo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laredo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
 

Laredo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,655 • Total comments across all topics: 280,840,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC