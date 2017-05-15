Prison time for immigrant smuggler who led South Texas police on
An immigrant smuggler who led police on a high-speed chase that injured several people in a small border community was sentenced to eight years in prison Wednesday. Jovanni Rodarte , a 20-year-old resident of Rio Bravo, had pleaded guilty in December to one count of conspiring to transport immigrants and causing serious bodily injury.
