Prison time for immigrant smuggler who led South Texas police on

An immigrant smuggler who led police on a high-speed chase that injured several people in a small border community was sentenced to eight years in prison Wednesday. Jovanni Rodarte , a 20-year-old resident of Rio Bravo, had pleaded guilty in December to one count of conspiring to transport immigrants and causing serious bodily injury.

