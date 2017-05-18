Porky is Not Impressed: Who Has David Benavidez Fought?

Latin Sports, a leading Hispanic Sports Promotions and Management Company announced that one of its premier boxers, Rogelio "Porky" Medina will clash with David Benavidez, an undefeated rising contender this Saturday, May 20th, at the Laredo Energy Arena in Laredo, Texas. A very motivated "Porky" medina stated, "All I read about in the media reports are how great David Benavidez is and how he is a future superstar in boxing.

