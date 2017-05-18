Police Officers Honored at Awards Luncheon
National Police Week continues, and Laredo Police took the time to honor their own with an Awards Luncheon on Wednesday. It was a chance to recognize officers who have excelled in their duties throughout the year in order to make the community safer.
