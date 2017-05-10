Parents momentarily forget responsibi...

Parents momentarily forget responsibilities and beat each other bloody at kids' party

Surrounded by balloons to celebrate a children's birthday, raging families turned on each other in violent scenes when a small discussion erupted into a mass brawl. In a shocking clip of the punch-up filmed at the Peter Piper Pizza restaurant in Laredo, Texas, US some adults are seen threateningly holding benches and tables.

