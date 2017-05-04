New Waco ISD superintendent to be pai...

New Waco ISD superintendent to be paid $272,000 annual salary

Monday May 1 Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Waco Independent School District's new superintendent will make $82,000 more than retiring Superintendent Bonny Cain did when she started six years ago, according to his contract, released publicly Monday afternoon. Laredo ISD's Superintendent Marcus Nelson is expected to replace Cain the first week of June, following graduation.

