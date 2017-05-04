New Waco ISD superintendent to be paid $272,000 annual salary
Waco Independent School District's new superintendent will make $82,000 more than retiring Superintendent Bonny Cain did when she started six years ago, according to his contract, released publicly Monday afternoon. Laredo ISD's Superintendent Marcus Nelson is expected to replace Cain the first week of June, following graduation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Laredo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fabiola
|May 1
|Jal
|3
|Crissy medina
|May 1
|anon69691
|5
|Report illegal alien criminals to ICE..
|May 1
|Ram
|5
|Swingers
|May 1
|Joe
|2
|Blanca
|Apr 30
|Jal
|3
|Dog sniffs out hefty load of drugs at border
|Apr 25
|UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|22
|Briscoa
|Apr 25
|Sonya
|28
Find what you want!
Search Laredo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC