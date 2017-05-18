NAFTA input to begin

NAFTA input to begin

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

Two Texas Congressmen boarded the same airplane home from Washington Friday, one with a direct line of communication to those involved in renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement, the other hails from the border and has seen his hometown boom thanks to the pact.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laredo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
coming to laredo 1 hr gus 2
Mestizos Needed (Oct '16) 7 hr Missouri boy 17
Report illegal alien criminals to ICE.. 7 hr Missouri boy 6
In hiding Fri Ms B 1
Looking to chill with a pretty woman May 17 Hba 1
Cyndee H (May '16) May 14 laredoquestions 14
Swingers May 14 laredoquestions 4
See all Laredo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laredo Forum Now

Laredo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laredo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Laredo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,599 • Total comments across all topics: 281,163,667

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC