Key Mexico-US border crossing remains...

Key Mexico-US border crossing remains closed after damage

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: Fredericksburg.com

In this Nov. 21, 2016 file photo, trucks travel on an overpassed to and from the World Trade Bridge, in Laredo, Texas. Mexican and U.S. customs authorities have closed this commercial crossing, the border's busiest, after damaging rains and winds on Sunday, May 21, 2017, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laredo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Massage Happy Ending (Jul '15) 2 hr Curious 3
massage parlor (Dec '13) 2 hr Curious 30
Shoot out 2 hr Nose 1
What happened to margaret ann Garza May 31 Ernesto 1
Liana leal May 29 Hero 1
Hooters of Laredo (Nov '16) May 29 Ramiro 8
Xoticas May 29 Ramiro 2
See all Laredo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laredo Forum Now

Laredo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laredo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Climate Change
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Laredo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,253 • Total comments across all topics: 281,471,258

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC