Jinger Duggar Vuolo Wears A Dress Around Her Family, Fans Think She's Pregnant
Jinger Duggar Vuolo respected her mother's feelings about pants when she visited a bridal shop with Joy-Anna Duggar and a few other female family members. Jinger wore a loose-fitting dress, and her wardrobe choice has fans buzzing: They think the Counting On star's outfit makes her look pregnant.
Laredo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fabiola
|May 1
|Jal
|3
|Crissy medina
|May 1
|anon69691
|5
|Report illegal alien criminals to ICE..
|May 1
|Ram
|5
|Swingers
|May 1
|Joe
|2
|Blanca
|Apr 30
|Jal
|3
|Dog sniffs out hefty load of drugs at border
|Apr 25
|UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|22
|Briscoa
|Apr 25
|Sonya
|28
