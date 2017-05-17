Jeremy Vuolo: Duggar-In-Law Derides C...

Jeremy Vuolo: Duggar-In-Law Derides Catholic Church, Says It 'Defiled The Term Saint'

The Duggar family has previously created controversy through the way they speak of the Catholic faith, a recent sermon by Jeremy Vuolo, who married into the family six months ago, suggests he will raise the same concerns. Jeremy preaches at Grace Community Church in Laredo, Texas, and in a sermon uploaded to the church YouTube page this week, Vuolo explains what he thinks Catholicism gets wrong.

