Is Joy-Anna Duggar More Eager To Have Children Than Jinger Is?

Joy-Anna Duggar's family recently reminded fans that she could become a mother soon, but will the Counting On star beat her older sister Jinger to getting pregnant? One of the sisters seems a little more into the idea of being a mother, and her identity might surprise you. Joy-Anna, 19, will soon walk down the aisle with her fiance, Austin Forsyth, 23. Joy-Anna's family has been busy preparing for the event, and Michelle Duggar just dropped a big hint that it might take place in the very near future.

