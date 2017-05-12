Has the highest temperature in the co...

Has the highest temperature in the country risen to 100 degrees or higher in every month of the y...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: WGN-TV Chicago

Dear Tom, Has the highest temperature in the country risen to 100 degrees or higher in every month of the year? Dear Sharon, It has not, but it has come close. The nation's highest temperature has risen to at least 100 degrees in eleven of the year's twelve months, with January being the single exception.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laredo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking to chill with a pretty woman Wed Hba 1
Cyndee H (May '16) May 14 laredoquestions 14
Swingers May 14 laredoquestions 4
Jinger sightings? May 12 guest 1
Pick up women street or bar in Laredo May 11 Who knows 1
Vanessa Reyes (Sep '16) May 9 Wondering 2 2
Fabiola May 1 Jal 3
See all Laredo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laredo Forum Now

Laredo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laredo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Laredo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,723 • Total comments across all topics: 281,109,127

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC