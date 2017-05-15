Fontaine opens new truck modification...

Fontaine opens new truck modification center in Texas

Fontaine Modification Fleet Services has opened a new truck modification center in Laredo, TX, adjacent to the TruckMovers consolidation and dispatching operation. Fontaine Modification Fleet Services announced it has moved its Laredo, TX, modification center 14 miles down the road to a new 27,000-sq.-ft.

