Boy dies after stepping into puddle with downed power line

The middle school student reportedly stepped into a puddle that had a power line in it during a powerful storm 'He was an excellent student who was well liked by his teachers and peers,' Clark Middle School Principal Melissa Ramirez said A 14-year-old boy from Texas was electrocuted after stepping into a puddle with a downed power line in it during a powerful storm this weekend. Laredo police spokesman Joe E. Baeza confirmed that Aldo Jordani Rojas died from electrocution on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.