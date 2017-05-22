Boy dies after stepping into puddle w...

Boy dies after stepping into puddle with downed power line

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

The middle school student reportedly stepped into a puddle that had a power line in it during a powerful storm 'He was an excellent student who was well liked by his teachers and peers,' Clark Middle School Principal Melissa Ramirez said A 14-year-old boy from Texas was electrocuted after stepping into a puddle with a downed power line in it during a powerful storm this weekend. Laredo police spokesman Joe E. Baeza confirmed that Aldo Jordani Rojas died from electrocution on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laredo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gonzales Auto Parts 4 hr Curandera 1
coming to laredo Sat gus 2
Mestizos Needed (Oct '16) May 20 Missouri boy 17
Report illegal alien criminals to ICE.. May 20 Missouri boy 6
In hiding May 19 Ms B 1
Looking to chill with a pretty woman May 17 Hba 1
Cyndee H (May '16) May 14 laredoquestions 14
See all Laredo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laredo Forum Now

Laredo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laredo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Laredo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,952 • Total comments across all topics: 281,207,575

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC