Border Patrol make big liquid meth bust in Texas

Saturday May 20 Read more: Chron

Customs and Border Protection says agents found nearly 12 pounds of liquid meth in a 2008 Chevy Silverado which had crossed the Texas-Mexico border on May 13, 2017. The car was seized and driver arrested.

