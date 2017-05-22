Border Patrol make big liquid meth bust in Texas
Customs and Border Protection says agents found nearly 12 pounds of liquid meth in a 2008 Chevy Silverado which had crossed the Texas-Mexico border on May 13, 2017. The car was seized and driver arrested.
