As Cubans await policy changes, Trump sends a message on Cuban Independence Day

Cubans stand across the street from the bridge connecting Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, to Laredo, Texas, pondering their next move as they hold out hope to find a way to the United States. President Obama announced Thursday the end of the long-standing "wet-foot, dry-foot" policy, which allowed Cubans to remain in the country's if they reached U.S. soil.

