As Cubans await policy changes, Trump sends a message on Cuban Independence Day

Saturday May 20 Read more: The Miami Herald

Cubans stand across the street from the bridge connecting Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, to Laredo, Texas, pondering their next move as they hold out hope to find a way to the United States. President Obama announced Thursday the end of the long-standing "wet-foot, dry-foot" policy, which allowed Cubans to remain in the country's if they reached U.S. soil.

