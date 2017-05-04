Affidavit: Suspect in S.A. prostituti...

Affidavit: Suspect in S.A. prostitution bust used employee

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Daimien Garcia, 27, of San Antonio, was arrested for trafficking of a child, trafficking of a person, and sexual assault of a child. Daimien Garcia, 27, of San Antonio, was arrested for trafficking of a child, trafficking of a person, and sexual assault of a child.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laredo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fabiola May 1 Jal 3
Crissy medina May 1 anon69691 5
Report illegal alien criminals to ICE.. May 1 Ram 5
Swingers May 1 Joe 2
Blanca Apr 30 Jal 3
News Dog sniffs out hefty load of drugs at border Apr 25 UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 22
Briscoa Apr 25 Sonya 28
See all Laredo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laredo Forum Now

Laredo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laredo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Laredo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,842 • Total comments across all topics: 280,860,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC