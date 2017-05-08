A domestic truck won't make one foreign import after bust at...

A domestic truck won't make one forei...

Saturday May 6

Customs and Border Protection agents say they seized 55 pounds of cocaine from inside the wheels of a 2012 Dodge Ram truck at the Rio Grande City border crossing on April 30, 2017. Customs and Border Protection agents say they seized 55 pounds of cocaine from inside the wheels of a 2012 Dodge Ram truck at the Rio Grande City border crossing on April 30, 2017.

