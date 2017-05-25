25 Mother's Day brunches, including 5 with free drinks for mom

Finding a worthy present for mom on Mother's Day is not always easy, but spending time with her is a sure bet - so why not let brunch be your gift this year? Acadia Treat mom to a top-shelf brunch at this Michelin-starred spot in the South Loop. The buffet includes decadent breakfast favorites like Belgian waffles as well as a raw bar, omelet station and carving station.

