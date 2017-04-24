Wife of Melendez drug ring leader lea...

Wife of Melendez drug ring leader learns fate

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

The Melendez drug ring was responsible for distributing crack cocaine throughout the Laredo area. Click through this gallery to see their mugshots.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Laredo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dog sniffs out hefty load of drugs at border Tue UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 22
Briscoa Tue Sonya 28
Cyndee H (May '16) Apr 24 Sharedat 13
Dance invitation Apr 24 Ignacio 2
Nude pics (Mar '15) Apr 24 Ramiro 24
Report illegal alien criminals to ICE.. Apr 24 America First 2
Priss Guevara Apr 24 Bored One 2
See all Laredo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Laredo Forum Now

Laredo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Laredo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Laredo, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,406 • Total comments across all topics: 280,588,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC