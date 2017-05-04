Waco ISD OKs superintendent hire, says he could be 'truly transformational'
Waco ISD trustees voted Thursday to formalize their choice of Laredo ISD Superintendent A. Marcus Nelson as the district's next superintendent. The board named Nelson the sole finalist earlier in the month, and he is expected to start in June.
