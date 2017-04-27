Trump Tells Canada And Mexico He Will Renegotiate, Not Withdraw From NAFTA
Trucks travel on an overpass to and from the World Trade Bridge which links Laredo, Texas, and Nuevo Laredo in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas. Following news reports Wednesday that the Trump administration intended to begin the process of withdrawing from the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA, the White House said President Trump reassured the leaders of Canada and Mexico by phone that the U.S. had no immediate plans to do so.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Add your comments below
Laredo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dog sniffs out hefty load of drugs at border
|Apr 25
|UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|22
|Briscoa
|Apr 25
|Sonya
|28
|Cyndee H (May '16)
|Apr 24
|Sharedat
|13
|Dance invitation
|Apr 24
|Ignacio
|2
|Nude pics (Mar '15)
|Apr 24
|Ramiro
|24
|Report illegal alien criminals to ICE..
|Apr 24
|America First
|2
|Priss Guevara
|Apr 24
|Bored One
|2
Find what you want!
Search Laredo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC