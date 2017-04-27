Trump Tells Canada And Mexico He Will...

Trump Tells Canada And Mexico He Will Renegotiate, Not Withdraw From NAFTA

22 hrs ago

Trucks travel on an overpass to and from the World Trade Bridge which links Laredo, Texas, and Nuevo Laredo in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas. Following news reports Wednesday that the Trump administration intended to begin the process of withdrawing from the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA, the White House said President Trump reassured the leaders of Canada and Mexico by phone that the U.S. had no immediate plans to do so.

