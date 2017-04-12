Texans Cornyn, Cuellar promote NAFTA benefits in Laredo tour amid Trump policy shift

As the Trump administration's trade policies continue to take shape, two Texas politicians on opposite sides of the aisle visited Laredo on Wednesday to continue making the case that the North American Free Trade Agreement helps both the U.S. and Mexico. Sen. John Cornyn, the state's senior Republican, and Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Laredo Democrat, met with Mayor Pete Saenz and business leaders in the area to see how the 23-year-old trade agreement between the U.S., Mexico and Canada is impacting South Texas.

