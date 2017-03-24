Mexico starts giving residency to stranded Cubans

In this Friday, March 24, 2017 photo, Cuban Elaide Vilchez carries her one-month-old daughter Emily Melania Garcia during a religious procession adapted to reflect the plight of immigrants, in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, across the border from Laredo, Texas. In this Friday, March 24, 2017 photo, Cuban Elaide Vilchez carries her one-month-old daughter Emily Melania Garcia during a religious procession adapted to reflect the plight of immigrants, in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, across the border from Laredo, Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.