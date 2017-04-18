Laredo ranks as one of the most affordable places to date in
If you're single and looking for a cheap place to date, Laredo is your paradise, according to a study from WalletHub . WalletHub released its rankings for the Best and Worst Cities for Singles , rating cities on a number of factors including affordability, romance and dating opportunities.
