Laredo Jet Center files lawsuit against the city
The city of Laredo has received a temporary restraining order that will stop them from evicting a Laredo International Airport tenant. The jet center had entered a lease agreement with the city for three years, which required the center to demolish and reconstruct a hangar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KGNS-TV Laredo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Laredo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dog sniffs out hefty load of drugs at border
|18 hr
|UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|22
|Briscoa
|Tue
|Sonya
|28
|Cyndee H (May '16)
|Mon
|Sharedat
|13
|Dance invitation
|Mon
|Ignacio
|2
|Nude pics (Mar '15)
|Mon
|Ramiro
|24
|Report illegal alien criminals to ICE..
|Mon
|America First
|2
|Priss Guevara
|Mon
|Bored One
|2
Find what you want!
Search Laredo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC